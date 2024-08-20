A new destination for book lovers and cocktail enthusiasts is arriving in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood this winter.

The Ink Drinker, a bar designed for readers to unwind with a craft cocktail (or mocktail) while enjoying a quiet, distraction-free environment, announced its upcoming opening through an Instagram post on Aug. 2.

The concept behind The Ink Drinker centers on providing a serene space where visitors can enjoy a good book without the typical bar noise — no TVs, loud music or clanging pool tables. The bar is described as a "haven for book lovers who want to relax with like-minded individuals."

Set to take over the former location of the Ballard Beer Company at 2050 N.W. Market St., The Ink Drinker marks a new chapter for the space. After operating for 10 years, Ballard Beer Company recently closed its doors, clearing the way for this unique literary bar concept.

In its announcement, The Ink Drinker teased its arrival by asking, "Why not? We, as readers, deserve a bar that’s made just for us."

The Instagram account further highlights that the bar is queer woman-owned, adding an inclusive element to its identity in the heart of Ballard.

Book lovers and craft cocktail aficionados alike are eagerly awaiting more details as the bar's story unfolds in the coming months.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

Two retired WA ferries set sail for Ecuador, ending Puget Sound legacy

Marysville School District addressing budget after state's most 'alarming audit' in 17 years

Gorge Amphitheatre hit by thunderstorm, Bass Canyon day two canceled

Kayaker still missing after stormy weather in Everett, paddleboarders rescued

Mud, boulders delay reopening of WA's North Cascades Highway

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.