Justice for Tony: Seattle Police seek dark sedan in fatal hit-and-run from August

Seattle Police are asking for the public's help to locate a four-door, dark-colored mid-size sedan with significant damage to the windshield and front of the vehicle.

Seattle Police are searching for this dark colored 4-door sedan with damage to the windshield and hood

Detectives say the driver hit 60-year-old Tony Ridgeway on Aug. 4 at N 145th St and Linden Ave N and sped away eastbound. A second vehicle, that has already been located, also hit him and didn’t stop. The King County Medical Examiner determined the father of three died from blunt force trauma and crushing injuries.

"He was walking home at night with his groceries and he was hit by not one, but two cars, and left in the street where he died," said his sister-in-law, Sharon Ridgeway.

Tony was crossing N 145th St when he was hit at about 10:46 p.m. He was wearing jeans and a red backpack, and carrying a blue shopping bag. The location is near the border of Shoreline and Seattle, right next to the entrance to the Interurban Trail.

"We want people to know that Tony had a family that loved him and cared about him," said Ridgeway.

He was killed two years to the day his mother died. His family is waiting for an arrest in the case before they bury his ashes with his mother.

His family is pleading for witnesses and anyone who has information to come forward. They are asking the public to look around their neighborhoods for a matching vehicle with a smashed windshield and dented hood.

RELATED: Pierce County considers new grant program to help small businesses upgrade security

"We just don't want it to happen again. We need to find out who did this, make them accountable and bring justice for Tony," said Ridgeway.

Detectives are looking for any information on the sedan and/or the driver.

"I'm sure they know what they did, and they're probably not proud of it, but it's going to eat them… it's going to eat at them," said Ridgeway.

If you have any information, you will remain anonymous when you submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3Tips App that you can download for free or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).