Seattle Public Schools reaches tentative agreement with unionized janitors, cafeteria staff

Seattle Public Schools has reached a tentative agreement with a union representing hundreds of district employees to avoid a strike ahead of the first day of school.

The IUOE Local 302's contract with the district expired on Aug. 31. This union represents custodians, cafeteria workers, groundskeepers and security workers.

Union employees were calling for higher wages. According to The Seattle Times, the union argued that educators’ and students’ needs wouldn't be met without them.

Details of the agreement have not been released.

If an agreement was not reached, the union planned to picket on Sept. 6, the first day of school.

It's unclear if educators would have crossed the picket line if a strike did happen.

The Seattle Education Association, the district’s largest union, with 6,000 members, stood in solidarity with Local 302, writing on Facebook: "SEA members support IUOE Local 302 members in their fight for a fair contract with Seattle Public Schools by turning out for the informational picket at the school board meeting."

Last year, SEA went on strike, which delayed the start of the school year by a week. Educators were also demanding more pay as well as manageable staff-to-student ratios.