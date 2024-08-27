Seattle community organizes memorial walk for slain dogwalker

Next week, community members will have the opportunity to walk together in memory of Ruth Dalton, the beloved 80-year-old dogwalker killed in a Seattle carjacking last week.

The Candlelight Memorial Walk will happen on Wednesday, September 4, at 6:30 p.m.

Walkers will begin at the corner of Harrison Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and finish at Madison Park.

As well as the memorial walk, the organizers have also created a GoFundMe to create a memorial for Ruth and her love for animals. Organizers say additional funds will be donated to charities she cared about.

Ruth Dalton

On the event and fundraiser webpage, the statement reads, in part:

"If you would like to donate in the memory of Ruth you can visit the Go Fund Me page or donate below through Friends of Madison Park. Friends of Madison Park is a non-profit corporation with IRS 501(c)3 status, your donation will qualify as a deductible charitable contribution to the extent the law provides.

The donations will be used to create a memorial celebrating her and her love of all creatures, and additional funds will be donated to organizations she cared about including Bread of Life, PAWS, Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch, and Best Friends Animal Society."

