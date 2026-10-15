Shelter-in-place lifted at Seattle's John Muir Elementary School as police search for armed man

The Brief A shelter-in-place was lifted at John Muir Elementary School in Seattle as police searched for an armed man in the Mount Baker neighborhood. Police say the suspect was possibly in crisis and is known to law enforcement. Schools were not in danger. The public was asked to avoid the area near South Walden Street and 33rd Avenue South as officers continued searching for the individual.



A shelter-in-place was lifted at John Muir Elementary School in Seattle as police searched for an armed man possibly in crisis.

What we know:

Seattle Police announced that they were actively looking for a suspect with a firearm near South Walden Street and 33rd Avenue South in the Mount Baker neighborhood at 3 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is known by police and may be in crisis.

A shelter-in-place was ordered at John Muir Elementary as a precautionary measure while officers searched for the individual. Police said there was no known danger to the schools.

In an update at 3:30 p.m., police said the shelter-in-place had been lifted, though officers were still looking for the suspect. The public is asked to avoid the area.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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