Seattle gears up for second week of FIFA World Cup

The Brief The opening week of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Seattle saw nearly 67,000 fans attend Friday's match—including 23,000 who joined a massive march to Seattle Stadium—while 12,000 people gathered at the Seattle Soccer House fan zone. Local businesses are reporting unprecedented single-day sales, such as pizza shops multiplying their daily sales by 11, as the organizing committee implements minor operational refinements ahead of upcoming back-to-back matches. Seattle Stadium will host Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Qatar on Wednesday and Iran vs. Egypt on Friday, with organizers prioritizing security as they prepare for a potential doubling of fan turnout if the U.S. team returns for a knockout match on July 6.



The 2026 FIFA World Cup has kicked off a new week of matches in Seattle following a highly successful opening wave of games. Local organizers report strong initial attendance numbers and are implementing operational adjustments to optimize the fan experience ahead of the next round of play.

According to data released by the Seattle Sports Commission, nearly 67,000 fans attended Friday's match. The opening stretch was highlighted by a massive march on Friday, which saw 23,000 spectators go directly to Seattle Stadium.

Local impact and incremental operational refinements

With multiple high-profile matches scheduled in short succession, the local organizing committee is analyzing early results to streamline stadium and city operations. Officials are using each game to refine logistical preparations for the next.

"We've been learning from match to match, making minor refinements from each one to the next one," said Peter Tomozawa, CEO of the Seattle FWC26 local organizing committee. "We feel really good about our preparations for both matches, you know, they're going to come in fast succession."

The tournament's economic footprint has expanded rapidly into the local community. Beyond the immediate Stadium District, nearby businesses are reporting unprecedented single-day sales records tied to match schedules.

"There are pizza places that tell us they have sold 11 times their daily number of pizza pies on that day," Tomozawa said.

2026 FIFA World Cup banners hanging outside of Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field). (FOX 13 Seattle)

Match schedule and fan activations

The tournament continues this week with two prominent international matchups at Seattle Stadium. Bosnia and Herzegovina will face Qatar on Wednesday, followed by a Friday fixture between Iran and Egypt in primetime.

Official community watch sites are also drawing significant crowds. The local organizing committee reported that 12,000 people gathered at the Seattle Soccer House, an official tournament viewing space located at Pacific Place.

To build community engagement before Wednesday's kickoff, the local organizing committee introduced a purported psychic cat to predict the game's outcome. The animal selected Bosnia and Herzegovina to win the upcoming match against Qatar.

Security priorities and projected final turnout

As international attention centers on the Pacific Northwest, regional planners emphasize that public safety remains their central focus. Operational staff are working extended hours to handle the intense logistics of the multi-week tournament.

"We want security and fan safety to be the highest priority," Tomozawa said. "We have people working 'til midnight every single night. I'm up every single morning at 5 o'clock. We're trying to make this as great an experience for our community as possible."

Looking ahead, Tomozawa addressed the potential for massive future crowds if the U.S. Men's National Team advances to play a knockout round match in the city on July 6. He noted that the upcoming matchups will be highly competitive, stating, "I would come to the match. I would think that that's actually one that would really be one of the more interesting ones to come to, in my opinion. The match is going to mean a lot to both teams."

Should the U.S. team return to the Seattle Stadium pitch next month, organizing officials project that local fan turnout could potentially double the numbers recorded during this past Friday's event.

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