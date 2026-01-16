Seattle shooting victim dies months later, homicide investigation launched

A man who was shot in South Seattle back in October has died. Now, police are launching a homicide investigation in search for the killer.

The backstory:

On Oct. 8, a man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the area of South Winthrop Street and Cheasty Boulevard South. Responding officers found the victim injured with a gunshot wound to the head.

The 40-year-old shooting victim was transferred to Harborview Medical Center. More than three months later, on Jan. 15, he died. This triggered a homicide investigation.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the man's injuries from the shooting was the cause of his eventual death.

As of Friday night, on Jan. 16, police report they were able to take photographs of the scene and examine bolllistic evidence, but there were no known suspects yet.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Seattle Police Department.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, they are are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.