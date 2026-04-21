Seattle Sounders encore matches return to FOX 13+ for 2026 MLS season

The Brief Seattle Sounders matches will re-air weekly on FOX 13+ during the 2026 MLS season, starting April 21. Games will air Tuesdays at 7 p.m., giving fans a local TV option beyond Apple TV’s live broadcasts. The first encore features Seattle’s 4-1 win over St. Louis City SC, with select matches airing all season.



Seattle Sounders FC encore matches are returning to FOX 13+ for the 2026 MLS season, re-airing all the excitement on local broadcast TV.

Beginning April 21, Sounders matches will re-air on FOX 13+ (KZJO channel 22 / cable 110) on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Snyder Brunell #37 of the Seattle Sounders FC celebrates scoring in his MLS debut against the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park on August 10, 2025 in Carson, California. (Luiza Moraes / Getty Images)

The broadcasts give fans another way to watch Sounders games that stream live exclusively to Apple TV. The weekly replays build on FOX 13's historic regional media partnership with Sounders FC and Reign FC, providing the Pacific Northwest with all the action from both clubs on-air.

Select Sounders FC matches from the current MLS season will re-air weekly, offering a consistent midweek window for supporters to watch, share and celebrate the team's performances on local TV.

"Soccer runs deep in this region, and our local fans are at the heart of that culture. We’re excited to provide Sounders fans with a reliable, weekly opportunity to rewatch their team on FOX 13+, making it even easier for our community to stay connected to the club all season long," said Jake Wiederrich, Vice President & News Director for FOX 13 Seattle. "This is a special year for the sport with the FIFA World Cup fast approaching, and we’re excited to continue doing our part to connect our region’s knowledgeable and passionate soccer fans to the game they love."

The first Sounders encore match on FOX 13+ will be Seattle's resounding 4-1 victory over St. Louis City SC from Saturday, April 18.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 18: Albert Rusnak #11 of the Seattle Sounders FC is swarmed by his teammates after scoring on a penalty kick during the second half against the St. Louis City SC at Lumen Field on April 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Jack Compton / Getty Images)

About FOX 13 Seattle

KCPQ FOX 13 and KZJO FOX 13+ are part of the FOX Television Stations which owns and operates 29 full-power broadcast television stations in the U.S. These include stations located in 14 of the top 15 largest designated market areas, or DMAs, and duopolies in 11 DMAs, including the three largest DMAs (New York, Los Angeles and Chicago). Of these stations, 18 are affiliated with the FOX Network. In addition to distributing sports, entertainment and syndicated content, our television stations collectively produce approximately 1,200 hours of local news every week. These stations leverage viewer, distributor and advertiser demand for the FOX Network’s national content.

KCPQ FOX 13 is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 13.1 and 22.2 and channel 113 on cable.

KZJO FOX 13+ is available over-the-air in Western Washington on channel 22.1 and channel 110 on cable.

FOX LOCAL is a free app for mobile devices and connected TV with news and local programming from FOX TV stations in 17 major American cities, including Seattle. It is free to download for smartphones and connected TVs.

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