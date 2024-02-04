Seattle to host 6 World Cup matches, 1 Team USA game
SEATTLE - The match schedule is set for the 2026 World Cup, and Seattle has some big games coming up!
FIFA made the announcement on Fox 13 earlier on Sunday, showcasing which matches will be played when across the 16 host cities in North America.
Seattle has four games in the group stage, including one featuring Team USA.
Here are the dates for Seattle's group stage games:
- June 15
- June 19 (Team USA match)
- June 24
- June 26
Seattle will also get a Round of 32 and Round of 16 match once the tournament begins, meaning Seattle is hosting a total of six games.
Seattle Mayor BRuce Harrell said he's excited to welcome soccer fans from around the globe to the Emerald City for the World Cup.
Other cities hosting World Cup matches include:
- Vancouver, BC
- Toronto
- San Francisco
- Los Angeles
- Kansas City
- Dallas
- Boston
- New York/New Jersey
- Philadelphia
- Atlanta
- Miami
- Houston
- Mexico City
- Gudalajara
- Monterrey
About 140 miles north from Seattle, Vancouver also has quite the lineup. They will have five group stage games, including two for Team Canada, plus a Round of 31 and Round of 16 match.
Miami is hosting the Bronze Medal game, and the final will be played in New York/New Jersey.
You can view the full Match Schedule announcement here.