Seattle to host 6 World Cup matches, 1 Team USA game

The match schedule is set for the 2026 World Cup, and Seattle has some big games coming up!

FIFA made the announcement on Fox 13 earlier on Sunday, showcasing which matches will be played when across the 16 host cities in North America.

Seattle has four games in the group stage, including one featuring Team USA.

Here are the dates for Seattle's group stage games:

June 15

June 19 (Team USA match)

June 24

June 26

Seattle will also get a Round of 32 and Round of 16 match once the tournament begins, meaning Seattle is hosting a total of six games.

Seattle Mayor BRuce Harrell said he's excited to welcome soccer fans from around the globe to the Emerald City for the World Cup.

Other cities hosting World Cup matches include:

Vancouver, BC

Toronto

San Francisco

Los Angeles

Kansas City

Dallas

Boston

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

Atlanta

Miami

Houston

Mexico City

Gudalajara

Monterrey

About 140 miles north from Seattle, Vancouver also has quite the lineup. They will have five group stage games, including two for Team Canada, plus a Round of 31 and Round of 16 match.

Miami is hosting the Bronze Medal game, and the final will be played in New York/New Jersey.

You can view the full Match Schedule announcement here.