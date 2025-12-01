Seattle man, dogs stalked by coyote in Volunteer Park

The Brief Jason Williams encountered a fearless coyote in Seattle's Volunteer Park during Thanksgiving weekend, raising concerns about public safety. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife noted aggressive coyote behavior in Seattle parks due to habituation to humans and has posted warning signs in Volunteer Park.



A Seattle man says a casual holiday weekend stroll in Volunteer Park took a frightening turn when a coyote came within feet of him and two small dogs in broad daylight.

"It was Thanksgiving weekend and the place was packed," recalled Jason Williams, who lives near the park. "I was just walking along here and there’s a coyote less than five, six feet away."

Williams shared his story and the dramatic video he recorded of the incident on his cellphone with FOX 13. From what he saw, Williams believes the predator was stalking two small white dogs nearby him. At one point in the video, Williams can be heard shouting, "It’s a coyote! Get your dog!"

"He was not afraid of people"

What they're saying:

Williams said he eventually stepped in to scare the animal off.

"Right on the other side of the street, we have a playground of young children," shared Williams.

Williams said his concern goes beyond this one encounter.

"I would definitely want that coyote looked at because that’s not normal from what I’ve experienced with wildlife," he said. "I don’t want anybody’s dog or children to get injured."

He also questioned why the animal wasn’t seeking out other food sources in the park such as squirrels, rabbits and birds. For this reason, he thinks there could be something wrong with the coyote.

"He was not afraid of people at all," said Williams.

Wildlife officials respond

Local perspective:

After the encounter, FOX 13 reached out to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for answers. The agency declined an on-camera interview but provided a statement.

"The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is aware of recent reports of coyotes acting aggressively in Seattle’s Washington Park Arboretum and Volunteer Park, likely due to habituation to humans and human-provided food sources," the statement read in part. "Reports include attacks on domestic dogs and a chronic lack of wariness around people."

Williams said he hopes wildlife officials remain aware of what’s happening in Seattle’s urban green spaces.

"We live in an urban forest. I expect to see animals here," said Williams. "But those ones that can be problematic, I think that we need to make sure they are aware of that incident."

WDFW has posted signs in Volunteer Park warning visitors of coyote encounters like this.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.