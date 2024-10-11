1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood

A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood Friday morning.

Seattle police were called to reports of a shooting around 7:51 a.m. near N 45th St and Woodlawn Ave N. Officers and fire department personnel found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Crews treated the man and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Police searched the area and located a suspect two blocks west. Officers arrested that man for investigation of assault and recovered a firearm.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two men got into a fight on a King County Metro bus. They got off the bus, and the suspect reportedly shot the victim.

Detectives are still working to figure out what exactly led up to the argument and shooting.

