Serious injuries in 3-car crash in Everett

Several people were seriously injured in a three-car collision in Everett on Sunday.

Police and medical personnel were called to Evergreen Way just north of Madison St around 8:00 a.m. According to police, the driver of a sedan was taken to Providence in critical condition. A person in a van was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated, and was reopened around 11:00 a.m.

It is not yet known what led up to the crash.