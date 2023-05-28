Sheriff: 7 juveniles assault worker, escape from Echo Glen Children's Center

Authorities say seven juveniles at the Echo Glen Children's Center assaulted a worker, stole a car and escaped from the facility.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at least two of the juveniles were at the facility for murder. The escapees are all between 15-17 years old.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

Major Crimes Detectives are investigating. KCSO released a flyer with more information and images of the teens who escaped:

"Detectives with the King County Sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit (MCU), seek the public’s help in locating the individuals pictured above following today’s escape from the Echo Glen Children’s Center. It is because of the concern for the safety and wellbeing of the public that this information is being disseminated. The whereabouts of the individuals above remain unknown. They may be driving a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox that was taken during this incident."

Detectives released images of some of the wanted teens, who may be in a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox with Washington plates CEP1939.

The five teens listed on the flyer are: Diego Torres-Topete, Daniel D. Navarro, Jessy J.L. Krikorian Jr., Timothy G. Hernandez-Ebanks, and Ramon P. Chavez Jr.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the King County Sheriff's non-emergency number at 206-296-3311.

"Tips can also be emailed to MCUtips@kingcounty.gov or made anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. However, these email accounts are not monitored 24/7, so please call 911 or 206-296-3311 with urgent information."

In April, four juveniles escaped the facility in Snoqualmie. Officers and the King County Sheriff's Office's Guardian 1 helped search for the escapees and quickly located them. All four returned to Echo Glen.

Last year, police said five boys assaulted multiple staff members at Echo Glen Children's Center, stole a car and escaped from the facility.

The teens were found and in response to the incident, Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families said new safety changes would be made.