Sheriff's office: Granite Falls man arrested for luring, child rape

Snohomish County deputies earlier this month arrested a 58-year-old Granite Falls man for child rape.

According to authorities, the man lured and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child on April 29. The child was playing basketball outside with friends, when the ball rolled down the street.

The child chased after the ball and was approached by the 58-year-old man, who was their neighbor. He asked the child to come into his house and help with his dog, then sexually assaulted them when they were inside.

Some point after the incident, the child reported the assault to a parent, who then called 911.

During the detectives' investigation, several witnesses reported grooming behavior from the man to children in the neighborhood.

Detectives arrested the man around on May 2 around 5:30 p.m. in Granite Falls, then booked him into Snohomish County Jail for second-degree child rape and luring a minor. The man was held on $250,000 bail, but paid it and was released.

The judge ordered him to not have any contact with children while out on bail.