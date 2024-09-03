Silver Alert activated for 80-year-old woman missing out of Seattle

Western Washington law enforcement is asking for the public's help in locating an 80-year-old woman who went missing from the Seattle area over two weeks ago.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) activated a Silver Alert on Tuesday for Leoneade (Leah) Reuben-Werner. She was last seen on August 15 in Seattle's Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Reuben-Werner is 5'6", 160 lbs with gray/black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what clothes she was last seen wearing, or where she may have been headed.

WSP says Reuben-Werner has cognitive issues and uses a walker.

Leoneade (Leah) Reuben-Werner

If you see Reuben-Werner, call 911.

The Silver Alert was activated on behalf of the Bainbridge Island Police Department.

