Silver Alert activated for missing Gig Harbor, WA woman with dementia

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gig Harbor woman who has not been seen since Thursday.

According to the WSP, 76-year-old Rebecca Krida woke up and left her home at around 11:50 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities said she was headed westbound on Borgen Blvd. in Gig Harbor.

Authorities consider Krida at risk because she has dementia and may not be able to return home without assistance.

She drives a green 2017 Honda Pilot with Washington license plates: BIY4825.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length, off-white nightgown.

Anyone who sees her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.