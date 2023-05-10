Fife brushfire a stark reminder of Washington's looming wildfire season

As Washington begins seeing more sunshine and warmer weather, emergency responders are already thinking ahead to the upcoming wildfire season.

Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed May 2023 as Wildfire Awareness Month, and officials in Pierce County want to help residents get prepared.

Officials said now is the time to start preparing a plan for wildfire and brushfire season, while the ground is still wet. Firefighters in Fife got a taste of what’s to come after putting out a small brush fire overnight Wednesday near Pacific Highway. Though no one was hurt in the fire, it was a stark reminder that wildfire season in Washington is looming.

In 2022, the State Department of Natural Resources said there were 14 large wildfires of at least 300 acres in grass or 100 acres in timber, on or near DNR jurisdiction. However, that doesn’t account for all the other fires that burned in Washington, including communities west of the Cascade Mountains.

"Wildfires are an issue now in western Washington. And so people need to take steps be prepared and be ready," said Mike Halliday, public information officer for the Pierce County Department of Emergency Management.

During the awareness month, Pierce County is using every day to remind the public to prepare for the potential risks ahead.

"We had months and months of rain and cold, but we’re starting to enter that time of year where we’re going to have more dry, warmer days. So, a lot of the vegetation that’s around our properties is going to start drying out," said Halliday.

"If we can limit the fuel, we can limit the fire because it needs the fuel to grow and start to consume other things," said Ken Rice, Pierce County Fire Marshal.

For those with indoor spring-cleaning on their to-do list, the Pierce County Fire Marshal advises cleaning the outdoors too.

"You’re going to trim your trees, trim your bushes, clean up all the leaves that have fallen and built up sticks. Any ground fuels that can be pulled away from the residence, from your neighboring properties. That’s really what we want to focus on," said Price.

Officials are also advising residents to sign up and get familiar with Pierce County Alert. It’s a free online system that sends calls, texts or emails when situations like a fire threaten the safety of the community.

"You’ll know before it’s broadcast on the news. We’ll put it out through our Emergency Management department. All those alerts so you know, and maybe you didn’t realize it’s a couple blocks from you heading your direction. And then you can do whatever you need to get ready and be safe," said Rice.

New in spring 2023, the DNR expanded its Wildfire Ready Neighbors Program to Pierce, Thurston and Mason counties, and six other counties in eastern Washington. The program offers free support to help make properties more resilient to wildfires.