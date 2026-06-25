The Brief Bungie is laying off 292 employees at its Bellevue headquarters, with permanent job cuts taking effect July 9. The layoffs affect workers across development, engineering, design and support teams, with most tied to the Destiny franchise. It remains unclear how many additional Bungie employees outside Washington will be affected.



Video game giant Bungie is losing a significant number of employees, its parent organization Sony recently announced.

The Bellevue, Washington-based developer confirmed that 292 workers will be laid off, with a formal separation date set for July 9.

What we know:

Bungie is known for its major video game franchises, Halo and Destiny. The layoffs come amid reports that Sony has decided to end development of Bungie's 2017 title, Destiny 2.

UKRAINE - 2022/02/02: In this photo illustration, a Bungie Inc. logo of a video game developer is seen on a smartphone and a computer screen. (Photo Illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) submitted to the Washington State Employment Security Department details massive cuts coming to Bungie's creative and technical pipeline, including:

Artists and technical animators

Audio leads and sound designers

Engineers, producers, and systems designers

Integrated Sony support teams that manage day-to-day Bungie infrastructure

The layoffs will be permanent, according to the notice.

Dig deeper:

According to a blog post from Sony CEO Hermen Hulst, the majority of the layoffs consist of the Destiny development team, however some were also involved in the company's latest title, Marathon, which released on March 5, 2026.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown how many other Bungie employees are being separated outside of Washington state, as the WARN notice only accounts for the 292 employees working at its Bellevue headquarters.

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