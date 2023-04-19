South Korean singer/songwriter SHAUN talks about his music and Seattle connections

article

South Korean singer-songwriter, music producer, and DJ, SHAUN, stopped in Seattle on Tuesday during his first-ever North American Tour. He performed at Madame Lou’s to a packed house of fans.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ SHAUN at Madame Lou's in Seattle | Photo by Clint Edwards

The singer debuted in 2010 as the keyboardist and singer for an indie rock band called The Koxx. Since then, he has made his name as one of the top DJs in South Korea.

In 2018, his song "Way Back Home" was released, surpassing releases by groups such as BTS and BLACKPINK.

He has also produced music over the years for popular K-pop groups such as EXO, SHINee, and f(x).

On Friday, April 21, he will be releasing a new remix of Crash Adams’ song, Give Me a Kiss (SHAUN REMIX).

Read his full interview with FOX 13 photojournalist Clint Edwards, below:

What got you into music?

SHAUN: When I was young, I went to a piano academy with my friend and learned to play the piano according to the curriculum of that academy. However, it was too difficult for me, and I didn't like reading music sheets. Most of all, I thought it would be fun to go to the piano academy with my friends, but I hated that I had to play according to the music sheets. My parents saw how much I enjoyed playing the piano and bought me an electronic piano, which was not a regular piano, but a piano that played background music when I pressed a key. I started playing a lot of things I heard, like the latest pop songs or melodies from movies. Every time I did this, my family loved it and gave me a lot of praise, and I felt like I had some special talent. That's how I started playing the piano. Some people may say they play music for their satisfaction and self-realization, and that's not wrong. I have also enjoyed playing music and think it's an important aspect of being an artist, but I think my start was when my family was happy to listen to my playing.

What are you focused on when you’re performing live?

SHAUN: Regarding being a DJ, someone once said this to me: "When a DJ plays music for an hour, it means they are taking the listener on a journey with music for that hour." This phrase has stuck with me for a long time due to my stubbornness when it comes to my music. If there is even one person watching the show, I believe it is the first and most important part of a live performance to make it possible for that person to naturally immerse themselves in that world by following the flow. From the very beginning of the intro to the performance just before the final stage, the most important part of live performance, in my opinion, is to make it possible for the audience to travel with the music naturally. To put it another way, it's like a well-crafted structure.

When you are writing music, what are you looking to for inspiration?

SHAUN: I am looking for something new. Something different from my usual life. There are many small things. Sometimes they come with the changing of seasons, and although I have experienced all four seasons before, in Korea they are very distinct... so each change brings about emotional changes as well. I use these things a lot, and I always get fresh stimulation from travel, new places, new people, and new environments.

Which song of yours means the most to you?

SHAUN: The songs that I wrote lyrics for personally resonate with me deeply. There are songs like "Swan Song," "Nocturnal," and "My Bad" which I worked on with the DJ duo "Advanced." While there are other songs that have meaning, I feel that the ones that contain my personal story and thoughts have greater significance to me.

You’ve been in the industry for a long time. What are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen in the music industry over the years?

SHAUN: It's hard not to mention short-form content, like TikTok, Reels, Shorts, and so on. It seems that people are starting to pay attention to content that requires more concise and faster delivery. It's been about five to six years since this trend started spreading, and it seems impossible to stop such trends that spread like wildfire. However, I don't necessarily think that it's a bad thing. The only regrettable thing is that many popular songs that are around three to five minutes long only have one or two appealing phrases and then end abruptly. Nowadays, it seems difficult for the younger generation to experience the thrill and emotional impact of listening to an album from beginning to end. However, I am not overly concerned about this. I believe that I will continue to make music for much longer than these platforms and trends, so I hope that there will come a time when people can appreciate the value of each song more deeply.

What are you looking forward to the most on this tour?

SHAUN: Every time I perform overseas, I feel a new sense of stimulation. The biggest thing for me is being able to meet and sing in front of people who have shown interest in my music, paid attention to me, and love my music. This is my first time performing in the United States. I have been there before to work, but this is the first time I will be showing my face and singing in person, so I have very high expectations for this aspect. Therefore, I have been working hard to prepare a show that is as perfect and well-organized as possible, so that those who watch it can feel like they are going on a journey.

You’re visiting a lot of cities over the course of 10 days. Do you think that’ll be stressful at all?

SHAUN: Since this is my first tour, it's hard to predict what will be difficult. There will certainly be many challenges along the way, such as struggling with condition management and facing unexpected obstacles. I'm almost certain of that. However, since I consider these challenges to be a part of my journey, I plan to capture everything that happens during this tour in videos.

If someone hasn’t heard your music before, what are some tracks you think they should start with?

SHAUN: I think it is inevitable that "Way Back Home" appeals to many people, because of its charm and accessibility, so I recommend listening to that song first and then taking the time to listen to each of my other songs.

Any songs you’re looking forward to performing for fans?

SHAUN: I’m performing the song "Traveler" in a very intense way these days. Many of you may not have seen it yet, but this time we have arranged the entire performance as if we were performing with a band. We hope that you can feel the excitement of the live performance through the song and come visit us to experience it together.

Will you have any time to explore any of the cities you’ll be visiting?

SHAUN: I have been invited to a very special event in Vancouver and plan to attend the fashion week to attend collections. I have always been interested in fashion and love shopping, so I am very excited. I am also looking forward to reuniting with friends whom I worked with in LA. I was asked to remix a song by a duo called Crash Adams, which just came out on the 19th. So, during my visit to LA, I plan to meet up with those friends, shoot some content together, say hi, and have a great time. I am already very excited about it.

Do you have a message for any of the Seattle fans here?

SHAUN: Seattle is a city that holds a particularly special place in my memory, more so than any other city in the United States. I made many good friends there, including one who was my DJ partner for a long time and who still lives in Seattle. I enjoyed many great parties and listened to fantastic music there, and the good vibes and fun times I had remain vivid in my memory. That's why this performance in Seattle is particularly meaningful to me. I hope that you enjoy my show and that the fans who come to see me receive everything I have prepared for them in its entirety. This isn't the end, and I hope to continue coming to the United States to perform on stage. I plan to create more enjoyable and fun stages for you all in the future, so please look forward to my future activities. I also hope you are excited for my upcoming new single.