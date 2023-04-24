SPD: 23 guns seized in illegal weapons bust in Seattle

Two men were arrested, nearly two-dozen guns recovered, and loads of narcotics were seized in a multi-agency weapons bust in Seattle.

Authorities were investigating the illegal sale of firearms in the Seattle area.

According to Seattle Police, some of these weapons had been recovered at the scenes of shootings, armed robberies, or on the person of convicted felons.

This led SPD to partner with federal and local agencies—the ATF, U.S. Marshals, Department of Corrections and Kent Police—to conduct an arrest operation.

Two men, a 31-year-old and 32-year-old, were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm, with pending federal charges.

Police seized 23 guns, including 18 handguns, four rifles and a shotgun, as well as thousands of bullets and several rifle and handgun magazines. They also seized around 1,000 grams of meth, hundreds of fentanyl pills and $22,713 in cash.