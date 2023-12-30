SPD investigating after a man was shot in West Seattle

Police are investigating after a man was shot in West Seattle Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says just after midnight, dispatch received a 911 call reporting a shooting near the corner of Delridge Way SW and 23rd Ave. SW. This area is just west of Delridge Playfield.

Police arrived and found a man in his 30s with a single gunshot wound. Crews with the Seattle Fire Department arrived and brought him to Harborview Medical Center in serious, but stable condition.

Officers searched the area for two suspects, but they were not found.

The SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.