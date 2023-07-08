SPD: Man found dead with gunshot wounds in SODO, investigation underway

Police are investigating after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a Sound Transit Security officer found the unresponsive man near the corner of Airport Way S and S Hinds St. at around 9 a.m.

Seattle Police Department

Police arrived and found the man laying near the fence line. He was unconscious and not breathing, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Seattle Fire crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

Featured article

The SPD says they are working to find out the circumstances leading up to the shooting. SPD homicide detectives will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is one of two deadly shootings reported in the SODO neighborhood in the last 24 hours.

This is a developing story.