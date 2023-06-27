SPD: Man pulls gun on neighbor over noise complaint

Police say a man pulled a gun on his neighbor over a noise complaint in Seattle’s Alki Beach neighborhood.

Police received a 911 call around 7 p.m. Sunday of a man pointing a gun at his neighbor over a noise complaint. Officers arrived near 64th Ave and Beach Dr SW and spoke with the victim, a 40-year-old man.

He explained his neighbor was upset about the noise from his home, and said the suspect pulled out a silver handgun and told him to close his balcony door.

Police had probable cause to arrested the man for felony harassment, but when they went to the suspect’s home, he would not come out.

A standoff ensued, and a SWAT and hostage negotiation team were called in. Police were granted a search warrant to enter the home, but the suspect finally surrendered to police before they could enter.

The 49-year-old man was arrested and booked into King County Jail for felony harassment, and a handgun was recovered from the scene.