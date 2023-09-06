SPD: Man threatens to shoot couple after they confronted him over scratched vehicle

article

In the early hours of Saturday, Aug. 26, a man was arrested for allegedly threatening a couple who confronted him about a scratched vehicle.

The incident occurred on 2nd Ave., near Blanchard Street, in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.

The couple, a 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, noticed their car had been scratched in a nearby parking lot and approached the person they believed was responsible. They spotted a firearm on the dashboard of the suspect's vehicle, prompting them to step back.

As they backed away, the 43-year-old man, who they had confronted earlier, threatened them while brandishing the firearm from his waistband. Police arrived and located the suspect in front of a nearby business.

A brief chase followed, with the suspect briefly barricading himself in a bathroom. Officers apprehended him and discovered the firearm hidden under a garbage bag.

The suspect faces charges of felony harassment and unlawful firearm possession, and he is now in custody at King County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.