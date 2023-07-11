Seattle PD arrest alleged DUI driver, recover large amount of narcotics and cash

article

Seattle Police arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence and dealing drugs after officers found him unconscious in a vehicle in the city's Eastlake neighborhood.

When police responded to the call on Harvard Avenue East, officers said they saw signs that the man was impaired. They also said they found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Officers said they recovered over half a pound of methamphetamine, a pound of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine and 24 grams of heroin as well as $13,083 in cash, a replica firearm and drug paraphernalia like pipes and scales.

Police booked the man into King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, driving under the influence, possession of another's identification and obstructing police.