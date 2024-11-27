Seattle Public Schools scraps controversial closure plan, so what's next?

The Brief Seattle Public Schools officially canceled its school closure plan for the 2025-2026 school year. The district still faces a $100 million budget shortfall. SPS is appealing to the state for $40 million in funding and will pursue internal cost-saving measures. Chris Reykdal criticized past legislative decisions that reduced local levy options, urging lawmakers to restore them. Parents and advocates are demanding transparency, accountability and long-term financial reform.



Seattle Public Schools has officially withdrawn its controversial proposal to close up to 21 schools as a way to address its nearly $100 million budget shortfall for the 2025-2026 school year.

The plan, which was eventually scaled down to four schools, faced months of fierce backlash from parents and community members, who criticized district leadership for lack of transparency and poor financial planning. However, the district announced Monday that it would abandon the proposal entirely, leaving parents relieved but still concerned about the district's financial future.

Budget challenges persist

SPS operates on a $1.25 billion annual budget, with 83% allocated to salaries and benefits for teachers and staff. One of the district’s most significant financial pressures is declining enrollment. SPS currently has 23,000 elementary school students, but 29 schools are operating well below their budgeted capacity, with over 100 fewer students than expected in each of these schools.

Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones initially proposed the closures as a way to consolidate resources and save an estimated $5.5 million annually. However, Jones announced this week that the district will seek other ways to address the shortfall, emphasizing the need to preserve community trust.

"We need about $40 million in state support for areas like special education, transportation and materials," Jones said during an October board meeting. "We also need to find $30 million in internal efficiencies and make some very hard choices."

Parents demand accountability

Parents and advocacy groups have been vocal in their criticism of the district’s leadership throughout the process. At public meetings, they've accused SPS of mismanaging funds and failing to engage meaningfully with the community.

"The mismanagement of funds and the disconnect between the district’s vision and its practices need to be addressed," one parent said during a recent board meeting.

State superintendent weighs in

Chris Reykdal, superintendent of public instruction, placed part of the blame for Seattle’s financial struggles on past legislative decisions. He criticized the forced reduction of local levy funds following the McCleary lawsuit — a landmark case that required the state to fully fund basic education.

"Levy funds were forcibly removed from many local school districts when the Legislature addressed the McCleary lawsuit," Reykdal said in a statement. "Those levy options should be fully restored this legislative session so that Seattle and other districts can fund the enrichment opportunities that their communities are willing to tax themselves to provide. Nothing in the Washington State Supreme Court’s McCleary ruling required local levies to be cut; that was a political decision made by a former Legislature."

Reykdal’s comments highlight a growing push to not only increase state funding but also to restore districts’ ability to raise additional money through local levies. Advocates argue that these changes are critical for ensuring equitable education across Washington.

Seeking state support

To balance its budget, SPS plans to appeal to the state legislature for $40 million in additional funding. However, critics, including David Olson, a school board member in the Peninsula School District, warn that relying on state bailouts is not a sustainable solution.

"Public schools are a business," Olson said. "You still have to balance your budget using revenue and expenditures. Districts need better financial training and long-term solutions."

Olson also called for reforms to the state’s current funding model, describing it as inequitable and outdated.

What's next for SPS?

With closures off the table, SPS must quickly identify alternative solutions to its budget crisis. The district has two levies coming up for a vote in February: one for operations and another for capital expenses. These could provide temporary relief, but systemic challenges remain.

Advocates, including the group All Together for Seattle Schools, are urging SPS to conduct a comprehensive budget audit and prioritize cuts outside the classroom, such as reducing central office expenses and consulting contracts.

"We need a sustainable plan that prioritizes students and avoids pitting parents against educators," the group said in a statement.

A call for statewide reform

Seattle's challenges are emblematic of broader issues facing public education across Washington. Advocacy groups are calling on the state legislature to fully fund public schools and overhaul the state’s prototypical funding model.

"Our kids deserve better," said one advocate. "It’s time for bold solutions to fix a broken system and ensure every student has access to a quality education."

For now, the future of Seattle schools may hinge on state support and the district’s ability to rebuild trust with its community.