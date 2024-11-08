Chris Reykdal reelected as WA state superintendent of public instruction

Chris Reykdal has won reelection for Washington state superintendent of public instruction in the November 2024 election .

AP called the race for Reykdal on Friday at 3:57 p.m., with Reykdal carrying 53.6% of the vote to Olson's 46.4%.

The Washington superintendent of public instruction is an elected position in the state government. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction is the primary agency overseeing K-12 public education in the state.

In Washington state, the superintendent of public instruction is elected every four years. Elections are held in November and the winner assumes office the following January, serving until a successor is elected and qualified.

Olson and Reykdal agree that the state has fallen short of its constitutional obligation to fund education, a stance reaffirmed by the 2012 McCleary court decision. However, Olson criticized Reykdal’s proposed $3.7 billion increase in education funding as a temporary fix.

Keep reading to learn more about the candidates running for Washington’s superintendent of public instruction.

Who is Chris Reykdal?

Reykdal has held the position of Washington superintendent of public instruction for two terms after he was first elected in 2016.

Incumbent Reykdal credits public education as the "great equalizer" that helped him, a first-generation college student, access opportunities otherwise out of reach.

Who is David Olson?

Olson, a retired Navy officer, says the chance to give his kids a high-quality education was a powerful draw for his family to move to the Peninsula School District in the Gig Harbor area, where he has served since 2013 on the school board.

