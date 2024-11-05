Here's when to expect election results in WA

Election Day has arrived, and Washington residents are eager to learn when the state's election results will be finalized.

Registered voters in the state are reminded they have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 to submit their ballots at any of the more than 540 authorized ballot drop locations. Once the drop box closes at 8 p.m., county election offices will begin to tabulate ballots processed before Election Day.

When to expect election results in Washington?

According to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, Washingtonians can expect initial election results to be released at around 8:15 – 8:20 p.m. on election night. However, these results will not be finalized until every ballot postmarked by the Nov. 5 deadline is accounted for.

The election results will not be considered final until every county in Washington has certified them by Nov. 26. The Secretary of State will then certify the overall results by Dec. 5.

"The public can expect meaningful results on election night, but it’s important to remember that ballots arriving on or after Election Day still need to be processed and counted," Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said. "Even if news outlets ‘call’ races or candidates declare victory, results are unofficial until they are certified by county canvassing boards and the Secretary of State. Our elections process ensures that every valid vote is counted accurately, underscoring the integrity of the election."

