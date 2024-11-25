SPS to withdraw school closure plan, superintendent announces

Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brent Jones announced Monday that he and the school board will no longer pursue school closures and consolidations to solve the district's multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Jones told families in a meeting last Tuesday that he was reconsidering the school closure plan after receiving overwhelmingly negative feedback from parents. He chose to withdraw his preliminary recommendation less than a week later.

Related article

The SPS school board still has to formally approve Jones' withdrawal of the consolidation/closures plan. Board members will vote on Tuesday, November 26.

This announcement comes after months of frustration from parents and students, rallying outside schools that were slated for closure. The plan was supposed to help plug the district's looming $94 million budget crisis.

Instead, the school board will address the shortfall "through legislative and levy renewal advocacy, as well as pursuing operational efficiencies aligned with our shared values and priorities," Jones says.

"The projected $5.5 million savings from the proposed closures are significant. However, we agree that achieving these savings should not come at the cost of dividing our community."

You can read Jones' full statement below:

"Dear Seattle Public Schools Families, Staff, and Community,

As Superintendent, I take seriously the responsibility of ensuring our district’s schools meet the needs of every student while operating sustainably for the future.

Earlier this year, the Seattle School Board directed me to develop a preliminary recommendation for elementary school closures and consolidations to address enrollment declines, budgetary challenges, stabilizing programs and services.

After much deliberation, reflection, and engagement with our community, it is clear there is no longer a pathway for this approach for the 2025-26 school year. I am withdrawing my preliminary recommendation, and we will not pursue school closures and consolidations for the upcoming school year. The Board will vote Tuesday to formally approve this direction.

This decision was not made lightly and reflects the Board and my shared priority: the needs and well-being of our students, families, and community. While our Board recognized the vision for the proposed changes, and many in our community understood the need for stability behind them, this decision allows us to clarify the process, deepen our understanding of the potential impacts, and thoughtfully determine our next steps.

The projected $5.5 million savings from the proposed closures are significant. However, we agree that achieving these savings should not come at the cost of dividing our community.

The discourse surrounding this issue highlighted the need for constructive conversations and collaboration to replace conflict, as meaningful progress for our students requires unity and shared purpose.

Instead, we will focus on addressing our district’s budget shortfall through legislative and levy renewal advocacy, as well as pursuing operational efficiencies aligned with our shared values and priorities. We also remain committed to addressing the underlying issues that drove this initial proposal. These challenges remain critical to ensuring the long-term health of our district, and we will continue to work together to find solutions and ensure any adjustments we make are both equitable and sustainable.

I extend my gratitude to the community for its valuable engagement, feedback, and courageous conversations over the past year. Your voices have underscored our collective commitment to the students in Seattle Public Schools.

Moving forward, the School Board and I are resolute in our leadership and dedication to steering SPS toward a strong, sustainable, and student-centered future. Together, we will rise to meet these challenges and create opportunities that support the success of every child we serve.

Sincerely,

Dr. Brent Jones

Superintendent

Seattle Public Schools"

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Inslee issues statement, skips trip to storm-ravaged WA communities

Here are the times to avoid traveling in WA for Thanksgiving

Eviction looms for WA Nooksack families amid sovereignty dispute

Semi-truck catches fire near gas station pumps in Monroe, WA

WA governor-elect Bob Ferguson announces subcommittee to fight Project 2025

Here's how to thaw, cook a Thanksgiving turkey

WA State Patrol: 4 patrol cars struck by drunk drivers in 4 hours

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.