The Brief The southbound State Route 509 off-ramp to Myers Way and South Cloverdale Street in Seattle is completely closed. Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said the closure is due to a potential failed culvert near milepost 29. Transportation officials have not provided an estimated time for the ramp to reopen and advise drivers to seek alternate routes.



Drivers in Seattle should expect delays and seek alternate routes after a potential infrastructure failure forced the closure of a southbound State Route 509 off-ramp.

The Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol announced on Friday afternoon the closure of the southbound SR 509 exit to Myers Way and South Cloverdale Street near milepost 29.

What we know:

The off-ramp from southbound SR 509 to Myers Way and South Cloverdale Street is fully closed to all traffic. The closure will impact drivers heading toward the South Park and Highland Park neighborhoods.

(Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson)

What they're saying:

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson shared an update on social media indicating that the underlying issue appears to be roadway drainage infrastructure.

"This is what’s going on SB 509 to Myers Way," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "A potential failed culvert. The ramp is closed and no ETA for reopening at this time."

Officials are urging commuters to avoid the exit and use alternate routes while crews assess the scene.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed the full extent of the damage beneath the roadway or whether the potential culvert failure has compromised the stability of the ramp's pavement. There is currently no estimated time for when repair crews will clear the scene or when the off-ramp will reopen to drivers.

What's next:

Transportation crews and engineers will need to inspect the drainage structure and the surrounding roadbed before making repairs. Drivers traveling southbound on SR 509 will need to use earlier or later exits to reach local surface streets until WSDOT gives the all-clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

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