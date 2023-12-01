Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 4:00 AM PST until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

SR 520 bridge, trail closed this weekend

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Seattle
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Starting late Friday night, the State Route 520 Bridge will be fully closed in both directions this weekend. 

The closures will be between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE on the Eastside from 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also said the SR 520 Trail will be closed too. 

The closure will allow crews to install electrical and irrigation across the pathway near the pedestrian land bridge. 