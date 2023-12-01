SR 520 bridge, trail closed this weekend

article

Starting late Friday night, the State Route 520 Bridge will be fully closed in both directions this weekend.

The closures will be between I-5 in Seattle and 92nd Ave NE on the Eastside from 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 until 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4.

The Washington State Department of Transportation also said the SR 520 Trail will be closed too.

The closure will allow crews to install electrical and irrigation across the pathway near the pedestrian land bridge.