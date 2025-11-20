Seattle power outage forced closure of SR 99 tunnel Thursday morning

The Brief The SR 99 tunnel in Seattle is closed in both directions due to a Thursday morning power outage. Seattle City Light reports about 172 customers affected, with crews investigating and estimated restoration around 10:11 a.m. Drivers should use alternate routes such as I-5, SR 519, and Alaskan Way, and to expect delays.



A Thursday morning power outage forced the closure of the SR 99 tunnel in both directions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

"Heads up: Due to a power outage, the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle is CLOSED in both directions. Seek alternate routes," WSDOT Traffic posted on X (formerly Twitter) at 7:39 a.m. Thursday.

As of 10:50 a.m. Thursday, the southbound SR 99 tunnel was back open with power restored to ventilation systems. Transportation officials said the northbound lanes were reopening "momentarily."

Drivers were advised to plan for extra travel time.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said the eastbound West Seattle Bridge off-ramp to northbound SR 99 was also closed.

Power outage affects south Seattle

According to Seattle City Light, about 172 customers in South Seattle were affected by the outage. The outage began at 6:59 a.m., and power had been restored by around 10:00 a.m.

Alternate routes for drivers

With the SR 99 tunnel closed, WSDOT advised drivers to consider other major routes through and around downtown Seattle:

Interstate 5 (I-5) through downtown Seattle

State Route 519 (SR 519) for access to the stadium area and waterfront

Alaskan Way surface streets for local traffic

Drivers should expect increased congestion on these routes during the morning commute and allow for additional travel time.

When will the tunnel reopen?

The tunnel reopened later Thursday morning after power was restored, and lighting, ventilation, and safety features, were able to be brought back online.

WSDOT said updates will be shared on its social media accounts and wsdot.com/traffic once power is restored and the tunnel can safely reopen.

