Stolen gun, loads of drugs seized in North Seattle emphasis patrol

Loads of narcotics and a stolen gun were seized, and the suspect arrested, during an emphasis patrol in North Seattle on Thursday.

Officers were patrolling near Aurora Ave N and N 105th St around 11 p.m., when they recognized a man in a car nearby.

According to Seattle Police, the 24-year-old man was involved in a prior incident and officers had probable cause to arrest him.

As they approached, authorities say the man was rolling a joint and was visibly impaired.

Officers arrested him, impounded his car and executed a search warrant.

In the car they found:

Loaded pistol reported stolen in Everett

62 Xanax pills

57 counterfeit Xanax pills, suspected fentanyl

Roughly 3,600 M30 blue pills

10.76 grams of suspected fentanyl

Morphine pill

12 doses of propoxyphene

1.4 grams of meth

57 grams of Khat

10.3 grams of crack

15.5 grams of marijuana

Hash oil syringe and other drug paraphernalia

The man was booked into King County Jail for several felonies and driving under the influence.