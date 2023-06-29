Suspect arrested after Kent shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

Kent Police have arrested a man suspected of shooting three people in an apartment last week - one of them has since died.

Authorities say they developed probable cause for the arrest of a 46-year-old Kent man. He was arrested by Des Moines Police officers on July 3 and booked into King County Jail.

The man is accused of gunning down two people in an apartment in Kent on June 29.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting near S 272nd St and S Star Lake Rd, in the West Hill neighborhood.

The caller told police that the victim had been shot in the head in an apartment unit.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim, a 29-year-old man, with a gunshot wound to his head and a second victim, a 30-year-old woman, with a gunshot wound to her torso. A third person, a man also suffered a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to the hospital and later died from their injuries.

According to police, the suspect drove off in a car shortly after the shooting.