Suspect arrested, guns seized after attempted home invasion in South Seattle

Police arrested a man suspected of trying to break in to a home in Seattle’s South Delridge neighborhood on Wednesday.

Officers were called to SW Barton St and 22nd Ave SW to reports of an attempted home invasion around 7:45 p.m. The caller said a man was trying to pry open his front door, and would not leave even when yelled at.

Police say the suspect ran when he heard sirens.

The caller gave officers a description of the burglar, and police found him nearby. The suspect ran from officers and threw something from his pocket.

Officers caught up with him and arrested him, seized a handgun from his pants, then picked up the item he threw, which was another handgun.

The caller confirmed the 20-year-old man the police arrested was the attempted burglar.

Police booked the suspect into King County Jail for first-degree burglary.