Docs: Suspect in Kent murder 'shot three people in the head with a revolver'

A man faces life in prison after being charged with one count murder and two counts of attempted murder. Authorities say the 46-year-old entered a Kent apartment and shot three people in the head, killing one of them.

According to charging documents, Chucco Lavarr Robinson, 46, is the suspect in the case. Robinson was arrested on July 3, and now faces multiple serious charges with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The shooting took place on June 29 around 5:30 a.m. on the third floor of the BLVD Apartments in Kent. The three victims were all allegedly shot in the head by Robinson, who was not allowed to have a firearm due to his extensive criminal record.

According to charging documents, a witness told police that he and another man, Jack Torres Lee Rainford, Jr., arrived that morning at the apartment complex. He said Rainford said he had to go inside an apartment because someone "owed him something." After ten minutes, the witness heard a gunshot, a woman screaming and then several more gunshots. Less than a minute later, a different man who appeared "frantic" ran out of the apartment and drove away.

After the man drove away, the witness called for Rainford and honked but did not get a response. Documents say the witness pried open a stairway door to get into the building and shouted for Rainford. Eventually, he said he found a third-floor apartment door open with Rainford's feet lying in the doorway. Rainford was gasping for breath and had been shot in the head. The witness called 911 and also found a woman with a gunshot wound in the bedroom.

Later that day, a woman told police that a man with her had also been injured in the shooting and ran away when the shots started getting fired in the apartment.

That man told police that Robinson had been acting paranoid prior to the shooting saying that he believed it was because of drug use.

On July 3, Des Moines Police found Robinson inside of his Toyota Corolla and arrested him for probable cause for the shooting. Charges were filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on July 6.

The suspect, who has already been convicted of second-degree murder in King County and first-degree burglary and second-degree assault in Spokane, now faces enhanced penalties under the persistent offender statute. Prosecutors say every felony conviction Robinson has counts as a strike against him.

One victim, Rainford, succumbed to his injuries on July 4. Another victim currently remains unresponsive in the hospital and is unable to breathe or eat on her own. A third victim was later identified as having been at shot inside the apartment, but he ran away when the shooting started and later contacted police.

The charging documents state: "His actions in this case, attempting to kill people and succeeding in killing one, coupled with his conviction history establishes clear and convincing evidence that he has a propensity for violence that creates a substantial likelihood of danger to the community."

Robinson now faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm. If convicted, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors asked for no bail for the defendant.