Suspect crash into 2 Seattle pot shops, cause extensive damage

Two pot shops in Seattle are cleaning up after suspects slammed a car into the businesses and caused extensive damage.

The first incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, King County deputies responded to a report of a dark-colored Hyundai crashed into a Kings Cannabis on Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. When they arrived, they found the storefront damaged by the car but the suspects did not get inside.

Witnesses told deputies, the suspects fled in another Hyndai before arrived.

At about 3:15 a.m. Friday, Dockside Cannabis on Fourth Avenue South in the SoDo neighborhood was damaged.

The manager told FOX 13, a Hyundai crashed into the shop and the suspects got away with some items.

Police said a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe was recovered.

According to the manger, the store has had a history of break-ins and there have been seven attempts on Dockside stores.

It's unknown if the two incidents were related.

The investigation remains ongoing.