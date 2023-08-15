Expand / Collapse search
Suspected drug trafficker arrested in Kent with 55k fentanyl pills, $90k in cash

By FOX 13 News Staff
Photo from SPD

SEATTLE - A 28-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested following an ‘extensive investigation’ into a trafficking organization based in the Puget Sound region. 

Early Monday morning, Seattle Police Department's narcotics detectives and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) executed a search warrant at a man's home in Kent.

There they recovered:

  • Approximately 55,000 fentanyl pills 
  • 1169.2 grams cocaine (Approximately 2.5 pounds) 
  • 779.8 grams of heroin (Approximately 1.75 pounds)  
  • Approximately $90,000 in US currency  

The 28-year-old man was booked into King County Jail for an outstanding warrant for Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act (VUCSA). Detectives will be requesting additional VUCSA charges from the arrest completed yesterday.    