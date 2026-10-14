The Brief Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found along the Columbia River near Wenatchee on Tuesday. The body was discovered near the W.T. Clark Pipeline Bridge, prompting a response from the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team. Authorities have not released the person's identity or cause of death as the investigation continues.



Wenatchee police are investigating a suspicious death near the W.T. Clark Pipeline Bridge.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a dead body located approximately 100 yards south of the Columbia River footbridge at around 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

There, police located a deceased person along the riverbank.

The death is currently being investigated as suspicious, according to the East Wenatchee Police Department.

The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team later arrived to process the scene. The public is asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Police did not specify the suspected cause of death or any injuries the body sustained.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact RiverCom dispatch at 509-663-9911.

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