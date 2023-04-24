SWAT recovers shotgun while searching for suspected fentanyl dealers at encampment

Seattle Police SWAT recovered a shotgun while searching for two suspected fentanyl dealers at a homeless encampment Friday.

Authorities say several officers went to execute a search warrant at an encampment below Jose Rizal Bridge, having developed probable cause to arrest two people accused of selling fentanyl there.

The two have several outstanding warrants, extensive criminal histories and are known to be armed, SPD said.

SWAT officers went into the encampment, and several people ran.

Detectives recovered a sawed-off shotgun and a large, bladed weapon, but did not find either suspect.