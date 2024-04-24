Swinomish Casino and Lodge reopens after cyber attack, offers promotions

Swinomish Casino and Lodge announced it has resumed normal operations after a temporary shutdown spurred by a cybersecurity incident.

In a statement posted on its website, the casino stated it is open and ready to receive guests in its casino, dining and lodge facilities.

Swinomish Casino announced on its website that it is back open following a cyber attack.

The popular Anacortes hotel and casino experienced an enforced closure while cybersecurity experts and law enforcement conducted an investigation into the breach. During the closure period, only those with existing reservations could access the lodge and RV park, and impacted guests were offered refunds as warranted.

The casino has since alerted visitors to review their account statements and stay vigilant of their credit reports for any unusual activities. It said it would be in direct contact with individuals impacted by the cyberattack.

In the wake of the reopening, Swinomish Casino and Lodge shared its excitement about welcoming back its community with special promotions. As a gesture of gratitude for continued patronage and understanding through the disruption, the casino is bolstering its promo play offers and promotions through the end of May.

Here's the full statement from Swinomish Casino & Lodge:

"We're Open! Swinomish Casino & Lodge is open following a temporary closure due to a cybersecurity incident. Our casino, dining, and lodge facilities are operational, and we look forward to welcoming back our valued guests, dedicated team members, and members of the tribal community. As a token of our appreciation, we are increasing promo play offers and promotions for all guests every week until the end of May. Please stop by the Signature Welcome Center for more details on your personalized offers. Thank you again for your support and understanding during this challenging period."

The casino will continue to provide updates through its Facebook page as it returns to full functionality, including details on casino promotions for guests.

