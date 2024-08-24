Tacoma rollover crash kills driver, I-705 S ramp to I-5 N shut down
Police in Tacoma respond to a deadly crash on the I-5 North ramp on August 24, 2024.
TACOMA, Wash. - One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in the heart of Tacoma by McKinley Park and City Center on Saturday afternoon.
The I-705 South ramp onto I-5 North will remain fully shut down during the Washington State Patrol investigation.
Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly.
