Tacoma Police and several other law enforcement agencies arrested three suspects and seized multiple pounds of narcotics and many firearms in a drug bust this week.

Investigators and SWAT served a search warrant at a home on 106th Street S. near 5th Avenue S. on March 6, 2024.

Police arrested three subjects who now face a variety of charges, including:

1st degree unlawful possession of a firearm

2nd degree unlawful possession of a firearm (six counts)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Possession of a short barrel shotgun

Several felony and misdemeanor warrants

During the search of the home, officers recovered:

4.125 lbs of methamphetamine

350 fentanyl-laced pills

106.6 grams of fentanyl

9 grams of rock cocaine

2 handguns

3 shotguns

2 rifles

A live grenade

Body armor

Tacoma Police also noted that three of the firearms were stolen.

This search warrant was executed by the Tacoma Police Special Investigations Division, Snohomish County Drug Task Force, Tacoma Police SWAT and Pierce County SWAT.

Tacoma Police also thanked the CBP Air and Marine Operations and Central Pierce Fire & Rescue for their support.