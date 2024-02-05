Tacoma man pleads guilty to 2023 brutal stabbing

A Tacoma man now faces up to 10 years in prison for brutally stabbing another man in Spanaway last year.

According to court documents, Shaun Blue worked as a day laborer for the victim, and both were working on removing an old trailer from a property in Eastonville.

At the end of the workday, both men met up at the Roy Y Park and Ride lot so the victim could pay Blue for the work he had done.

However, both men got out of their cars and started to argue, leading Blue to pull out a knife and stab the victim in the abdomen multiple times, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Blue continued to stab the victim after he fell to the ground, court documents state.

After the attack, Blue drove away and the victim was able to call 911 for help.

The victim was found critically injured in his vehicle, having suffered serious cuts to his intestines, colon, and liver. He continues to recover from his injuries and multiple surgeries to this day.

The Roy Y Park and Ride is on property of Joint Base Lewis McChord and is in exclusive federal jurisdiction.

Blue has also agreed to make restitution to the victim.

Blue plead guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily harm, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.