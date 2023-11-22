Tacoma PD seeks man accused of kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

Tacoma Police need help locating a man suspected of kidnapping and raping a woman at gunpoint.

Authorities are looking for 22-year-old James Salanoa.

Officers were called Nov. 18 around 11:38 a.m. to 4911 Tacoma Mall Blvd—a Chuck E. Cheese's—to a report of an armed robbery, kidnapping and rape. Police arrived and spoke to a woman who said Salanoa raped her at gunpoint in her own car.

Salanoa then reportedly got in a stolen white Cadillac Escalade and drove off.

Police have since recovered the stolen car, but Salanoa remains on the loose.

Salanoa is described as a Pacific Islander man, 22 years old, 6'2" and 200 lbs.

Anyone with information on Salanoa or his whereabouts is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can earn a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed.