Take a tour of the eye-catching home next to I-5 in Seattle

If you're ever sat in Seattle traffic at night, chances are, you got a good view of a particularly peculiar glass home with flashing lights. Perhaps you've asked what it is and who lives there.

FOX 13 got a tour of the glass and steel structure sitting on Harvard Avenue near I-5 northbound lanes.

Rainbow LED lights, mannequins, astronauts -- an eccentric sight, but its creator, even more flamboyant from the inside.

George Freeman is a former nightclub designer. The home is a product of him.

"This house reflects everything I know - color and lights," Freeman said.

Think of the Seattle fortress as a walkway into Freeman's brain.

"You often look at the stars," Freeman said. "And you wonder, how far are we from them and how far are they from us? Will we ever meet, will we ever live in the stars?"

Onlookers may assume the space themes and disco colors are outlandish. Though, to Freeman, everything in the home serves a purpose and delivers a message.

"We've got to get out of here," Freeman said. "Often times I talk to people, and they say, why do you have an astronaut? Well, I have an astronaut to remind me that's the only way we're going to keep our species and get out of here."

Freeman is just as passionate about our inner-space as he is with outer-space.

George is the presiding chaplain and founder of Universal Life Church Monasteries, popularly known for its online ordainship program. The home is the rectory for the monastery -- a place to gather and to celebrate.

"This house says science is God," Freeman said. "Science is God and we need to use science for all the problems that we have to chart the road of the future for our species."

But while the ideas and concepts are decidedly new-age – with his nightclub background and passion for conservation, Freeman was able to get about half of what’s inside secondhand. He paid visits to Goodwill, Second Use and bought furniture from stores going out of business.

All of Freeman's thoughts and hopes for the world exists within the walls and decor. Freeman said he's a believer in climate change and he doesn't expect the planet will last forever, but he hopes this house – and the ideas inside it will go on and on.

"God helps those that help themselves, and I think that we have to do that," Freeman said. "We have to help ourselves. We have to realize the predicament we're in. We have to correct that predicament."

