Taylor Swift's Super Bowl private jet parking likely secured despite concerns over travel schedule

Taylor Swift likely has a secured parking spot for her private jet for when she attends Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce take the field one last time this NFL season.

There seemed to be limited landing slots available at Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport weeks out from the biggest football game of the year, a Clark County Aviation Department spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Tuesday.

However, Swift is known as a "Mastermind," singing, "If you fail to plan, you plan to fail/Strategy sets the scene for the tale" in the hit song from her latest album, "Midnights." The global pop star will be traveling from Tokyo straight off an Eras Tour performance on Feb. 10.

"My guess is that Taylor Swift and her pilots and her team probably made slot requirements when ... [Taylor and Travis] first started dating, right? Because there was a good chance the Chiefs were going to go to the Super Bowl," Jordan Brown, CEO of Jet Agency, told FOX Business.

TAYLOR SWIFT LEADS SUPER BOWL WAGS AS TRAVIS KELCE'S LADY

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after the Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Even if Swift did have to settle for a last-minute plan, the private aviation CEO noted that there are people out there who would pull strings for the immensely popular singer-songwriter.

"She's a bad--s," Brown said. "So there's no question if anybody could do it, it's definitely her."

"Absolutely no doubt about it," he added. "They would make it happen."

Taylor Swift will perform her final show in Tokyo on Feb. 10 — the day before the Super Bowl. (Getty Images)

Landing spots can also be booked for "drop-and-go" flights, where passengers are dropped off and the aircraft flies elsewhere for parking. However, this option doesn't always work.

"Even the drop-and-go sometimes doesn't work because their ramp is full," Brown explained. "They literally cannot pull off of the taxiway and pull onto a ramp to even drop passengers. And you certainly can't stop on the taxiway and drop passengers and go."

Brown explained that private jet parking is similar to making "dinner reservations."

"You can't land 30 airplanes on the same runway at once," he said. "So, you have to have an arrival time that you're on final approach into that airport.

"If my slot is at 6:12 p.m. and I'm taking off for Florida, I gotta make sure I take off at the exact time that will get me there at 6:12. And they manage air traffic control that way."

Taylor Swift watches the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 10, 2023. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's unclear if Harry Reid International Airport has parking space left. All three airports in the area can accommodate nearly 400 aircraft depending on size, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Boulder City Municipal Airport could also be used for traveling to the Super Bowl. At this point, the airport is pretty much at capacity, a person familiar with the matter told the outlet.

"We were filled up weeks ago and we’ve gotten calls every day from people wanting to fly in for the game," the source said. "It’s a little disheartening that we can’t help them."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift celebrate after the Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Swift plans on being in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, Fox News Digital has learned. The performer is even planning out how she'll spend her time in Nevada, the source added.

"I think it's incredible that with a private airplane she can leave Tokyo and make it to Vegas on time," Brown, who has worked in private aviation for 20 years, told FOX Business. "It would be nearly impossible with commercial. After her concert, it's kind of an odd hour to depart."

Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce, and Taylor Swift react during the second half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Kathryn Expand

According to Brown, Swift flies on a newer private aircraft — the Falcon 7x — which is more fuel efficient than older planes. There's also a bedroom where Swift can sleep during the more than 13-hour flight.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.