Teen arrested for threats to shoot up Seattle nightclub; 911 caller was at Gorge Amp during that shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making threats to a Seattle nightclub online. The person who called 911 to report the post had just been at the Gorge Amphitheatre when two people were killed and three others were injured in a mass shooting.

Around 6 p.m. on June 22, a person called 911 to report that they had spotted "concerning statements" on an online forum regarding threats to a Pioneer Square-area nightclub, specifically, an upcoming event. They told an interviewing officer they were reading posts on social media regarding a Seattle nightlife event when they saw a post that frightened them.

The 911 caller was still reeling from the Gorge Amphitheatre campground mass shooting that happened just five days prior.

During the investigation, the officer determined that the threats were credible and developed probable cause to arrest the teen.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested in Tacoma. When detectives searched his home, they found a semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm drum magazine with ammunition. A handgun was also seized.

The teen was booked into the Youth Services Center for: