15-year-old appears in Seattle court accused of murdering teen over weed

The Brief A 15-year-old appeared in King County juvenile court for the murder of McKinley Williams, who was shot during a setup robbery in Auburn on February 4. Zaire Orr, 18, allegedly shot Williams for laughing during the robbery attempt; Orr is in custody with bail set at $3 million. The victim's mother seeks answers but feels no closure; the court will decide by summer if the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.



On Thursday, a King County juvenile courtroom was packed with family members of both the victim and the suspect, as a 15-year-old who is facing a murder charge appeared for a hearing.

Investigators said on February 4, three teenagers killed 19-year-old McKinley Williams.

Williams and his girlfriend thought they were driving to an Auburn neighborhood to sell weed, investigators said.

However, the meeting was a setup.

"You don't want to get shot over some weed, do you?," were the last words investigators said Williams heard before he was shot.

Timeline:

According to charging documents, 18-year-old Zaire Orr, a 15-year-old, and a 16-year-old — both of whom FOX 13 Seattle is not naming — shot Williams in the head when he tried to drive away from the armed robbery.

Featured article

According to a witness, Orr admitted to shooting Williams because "McKinley laughed at Nuskii [Orr's nickname] as he tried to rob him, not taking Nuskii seriously."

On March 14, Valley SWAT arrested Orr. He is in custody.

Swat also arrested the 15-year-old. The accused killer appeared in juvenile court on Thursday.

"It was hard to breathe in there for sure. Before, very anxious, even seeing his family, having them looking at you," said Amanda Collins, the victim's mother.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle she wanted answers to her son's death, but even with several arrests, she does not feel closure.

"I expected to feel relieved, but I don't know," she said.

What's next:

The court has not ruled if the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult. Officials say they might not decide until closer to the summer.

The 15-year-old will remain behind bars until that point.

Orr's bail was set at $3 million. His next court appearance is in April.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.