Two teens are charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Auburn, allegedly over a small marijuana sale. Police identified the 15-year-old and 18-year-old suspects by corroborating their clothing, social media accounts, Ring video, prior investigations and interviews.



The backstory:

The incident happened on Feb. 5, and resulted in the death of 19-year-old McKinley Williams.

According to court documents, McKinley had previously sold the suspects marijuana at an apartment complex on 22nd Street Northeast near Riverview Drive Northeast in Auburn.

During the second deal, which was for a small amount of marijuana, three suspects approached McKinley's car, with one armed with a pistol. The armed suspect said something to the effect of "You don't want to get shot over some weed, do you?"

As McKinley put his car in drive and attempted to escape, the suspect with the gun shot him in the head, court documents state. The vehicle then crashed and the suspects fled, with investigators later recovering four spent 9mm shell casings from the parking lot.

Through surveillance footage, police determined the suspects were connected to a rental home near where the murder took place, and escaped on a foot trail near the Green River.

The suspects were identified by corroborating their clothing, social media and Cash App accounts, Ring video, prior investigations and police interviews. Court documents state through the extensive amount of evidence, it was determined that the robbery was planned.

The 18-year-old was arrested at his Burien home, and SWAT took the 15-year-old into custody in Kent on March 14. Both are charged with first-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery.

The status of the third suspect, a 16-year-old, remains unknown.

The 18-year-old suspect remains in custody on $3 million bail, and is expected to be arraigned on April 2 in Kent.

The 15-year-old suspect was ordered to remain in juvenile detention, with his next hearing scheduled for Thursday.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and probable cause documents from the Auburn Police Department.

